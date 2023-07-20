Umbrella Project engages educators from across Kentucky to tackle mental health and other student issues

OWENSBORO, KY (WEEV)-- Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited Owensboro as part of an education summit focused on mental health.
The Daviess County Public School District hosted the event that brought hundreds of regional educators to Owensboro.
The Umbrella Project is an initiative focused on improving mental health, academic issues, and behavior by offering educators the training to help students overcome challenges.
Lt. Gov. Coleman spoke at the lunch session of Rise up and Engage, where hundreds of teachers from across the region were on hand.
The event featured speakers form the Tri-State and beyond, including local law enforcement, which was also in attendance.
"Mental health affects so many things. Teachers, administrators, law enforcement, everybody. I wanted to come out here today to show my support. I also wanted to come and introduce our new therapy dog whose part of our canine program to these professionals and just offering what assistance we can because the school year is about to start and they may need us," said Daviess County Sheriff Bradley Youngman.
We're told 15 regional school districts were on hand for the event.
It's expected to return to the Owensboro Convention Center in 2024.