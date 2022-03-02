Undercover Purchase of Suspected Fentanyl Pills Leads to Arrest of 4 in Hopkins County: Police

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say four people were recently arrested on drug charges as the result of an investigation that took place throughout the month of February.

Police say detectives had been conducting an investigation throughout February involving 20-year-old Amelia Purdon of Nebo, who had allegedly been trafficking suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills, aka "Perc 30s," in Hopkins County.

During the course of the investigation, police say Purdon was arrested after selling 10 suspected fentanyl pills to an undercover detective during a controlled purchase.

After the sale took place, authorities say Purdon and a passenger in her vehicle, 18-year-old Jaylen Drone of Utica, were pulled over and arrested for drug trafficking. During a search of Purdon's vehicle, police say they found more pills and a handgun.

Police say that during a post-miranda interview, Purdon gave detectives information that led to the search of a home on Old Morganfield Road in Nebo.

During the search of the house on Old Morganfield Road, police say detectives found 180 suspected fentanyl pills, an AK-74 style rifle, and a handgun, leading to the arrests of 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray.

In total, police say detectives seized more than 200 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills and three firearms during the investigation.

Murray and Duncan were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on $100,000 bonds. Purdon was booked into the jail on a $250,000 bond, and Drone on a $350,000 bond.

All four are due to appear in court on Friday, March 4.