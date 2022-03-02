Undercover Purchase of Suspected Fentanyl Pills Leads to Arrest of 4 in Hopkins County: Police

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Undercover Purchase of Suspected Fentanyl Pills Leads to Arrest of 4 in Hopkins County: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
Amelia Purdon via Hopkins County Jail

Amelia Purdon, 20, of Nebo (Hopkins County Jail photo)

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say four people were recently arrested on drug charges as the result of an investigation that took place throughout the month of February.

Police say detectives had been conducting an investigation throughout February involving 20-year-old Amelia Purdon of Nebo, who had allegedly been trafficking suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills, aka "Perc 30s," in Hopkins County.

During the course of the investigation, police say Purdon was arrested after selling 10 suspected fentanyl pills to an undercover detective during a controlled purchase.

After the sale took place, authorities say Purdon and a passenger in her vehicle, 18-year-old Jaylen Drone of Utica, were pulled over and arrested for drug trafficking. During a search of Purdon's vehicle, police say they found more pills and a handgun.

Jaylen Drone mug shot via Hopkins County Jail

Jaylen Drone mug shot (Hopkins County Jail)

Police say that during a post-miranda interview, Purdon gave detectives information that led to the search of a home on Old Morganfield Road in Nebo.

During the search of the house on Old Morganfield Road, police say detectives found 180 suspected fentanyl pills, an AK-74 style rifle, and a handgun, leading to the arrests of 25-year-old Madison Duncan and 23-year-old Jacorion Murray.

In total, police say detectives seized more than 200 suspected counterfeit fentanyl pills and three firearms during the investigation.

Murray and Duncan were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on $100,000 bonds. Purdon was booked into the jail on a $250,000 bond, and Drone on a $350,000 bond.

All four are due to appear in court on Friday, March 4.

