Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 39.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Underwater Hockey making it's way to the River City

  • Updated
  • 0

The first practice will take place on March 6th at the Deaconess Aquatic Center from 7:30 pm until 9:30 pm.

You may have heard of traditional hockey but what about hockey underwater?

The sport played in various cities around the country is making it's way to Evansville.

"I saw this as a great opportunity to bring this to a community that's ready for this kind of thing," said Dominic Poggi the President of the Evansville Penguins Underway Hockey club.

The club team held it's first meeting Monday evening.

"We're just kind of getting folks together here above water helping them understand more about the sport and lowering the bar to give it a try," said Poggi.

What can opt as a form of a cardio workout, the sport requires 6 players on each team and at each end of the pool a gutter that acts as a goal.

The players use a underwater hockey stick to hit the puck.

"You hold it in your dominate hand and you want to get your belly to the pool floor and basically swim with the puck right in front of your stick and push it along that pool floor. You're holding your breath, you're wearing a snorkel mask and fins. When you view it from the deck it just looks like a bunch of fish eating all at once," said Poggi. 

The first practice will take place on March 6th at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.

Practice will take place on Monday's and Thursday's from 7:30pm until 9:30 pm.

The club sport is open to anyone age 14 and up and gear will be provided for beginners.

"We do start charging $10 a practice if you're going to become a regular player but really just contact us if you have questions. We've got lots of informationon our website to help you get more familiar with it." said Poggi. 

Evansville Underwater Hockey

