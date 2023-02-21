Underwater Hockey making it's way to the River City

You may have heard of traditional hockey but what about hockey underwater?
The sport played in various cities around the country is making it's way to Evansville.
"I saw this as a great opportunity to bring this to a community that's ready for this kind of thing," said Dominic Poggi the President of the Evansville Penguins Underway Hockey club.
The club team held it's first meeting Monday evening.
"We're just kind of getting folks together here above water helping them understand more about the sport and lowering the bar to give it a try," said Poggi.
What can opt as a form of a cardio workout, the sport requires 6 players on each team and at each end of the pool a gutter that acts as a goal.
The players use a underwater hockey stick to hit the puck.
"You hold it in your dominate hand and you want to get your belly to the pool floor and basically swim with the puck right in front of your stick and push it along that pool floor. You're holding your breath, you're wearing a snorkel mask and fins. When you view it from the deck it just looks like a bunch of fish eating all at once," said Poggi.
The first practice will take place on March 6th at the Deaconess Aquatic Center.
Practice will take place on Monday's and Thursday's from 7:30pm until 9:30 pm.
The club sport is open to anyone age 14 and up and gear will be provided for beginners.
"We do start charging $10 a practice if you're going to become a regular player but really just contact us if you have questions. We've got lots of informationon our website to help you get more familiar with it." said Poggi.