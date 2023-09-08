Union County community covers fallen Chief Deputy’s patrol vehicle with memorials

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Tributes are pouring in from the community for a Union County Chief Deputy who passed away on Thursday.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office shared the sad news on Friday morning that Chief Deputy David “Lee” Chandler had passed away.
They say Lee was a true blessing to Union County and a devoted citizen and human being to his community.
“He was really a big guy, but he didn’t come across as a big guy. He had a gentle nature about him and always a kind word,” says Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan. “He’s been a staple around here for a long time. He had a very keen wit, a pretty cool sense of humor, always with a smile on his face, and kind of known around as just a big ole teddy bear.”
Chief Deputy Chandler’s patrol car now sits in the middle of town, outside the Union County Courthouse, for his community to come together, share memories, and pay their respects.
“He’s just one of our family and we’re going to miss him. We’re leaning on each other and trying to be resilient, but we’re still hurting,” says Judge Executive O’Nan.