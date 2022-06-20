Union County Fair kicks off Monday night

The Tri-State has entered into County Fair season this week, starting in Kentucky.
The 72nd annual Union County Fair starts Monday at the Union County Fair and Expo Center in Sturgis. The six-day festival starts with the Miss Pre-Teen Union County Pageant at 5:30pm, followed by the Miss Union County Teen Pageant.
Tuesday will crown the 2022 Miss Union County Fair. On Thursday, the Livestock shows will begin, along with the pedal tractor show.
Friday will have Motorcross racing and Team Roping. And, finishing the week on Saturday will be the Redneck Rumble Demolition Derby.
Along with the events will be the 4-H County Ham presentation on June 24th at 9AM and the 4-H Country Breakfast and Auction on July 25th at 8AM.