Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Union County Fair kicks off Monday night

The Tri-State has entered into County Fair season this week, starting in Kentucky.

The 72nd annual Union County Fair starts Monday at the Union County Fair and Expo Center in Sturgis.  The six-day festival starts with the Miss Pre-Teen Union County Pageant at 5:30pm, followed by the Miss Union County Teen Pageant.

Tuesday will crown the 2022 Miss Union County Fair.  On Thursday, the Livestock shows will begin, along with the pedal tractor show.

Friday will have Motorcross racing and Team Roping.  And, finishing the week on Saturday will be the Redneck Rumble Demolition Derby.

Along with the events will be the 4-H County Ham presentation on June 24th at 9AM and the 4-H Country Breakfast and Auction on July 25th at 8AM.