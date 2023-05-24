Union County schools planning to provide meals for students during the summer break

Public Schools are providing a summer feed program for students in Union County.
Parents can pick up the free meals for students under the age of 18.
Food will be available Monday through Friday.
Students can also receive weekend meals, which will be handed out on Friday.
Multiple locations will be providing food, including Morganfield Elementary, Sturgis Elementary, and Union County High School
There will also be free breakfast and lunch for students starting June 2 and continuing through June 30.