 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Union County schools planning to provide meals for students during the summer break

  • 0
Union County Public Schools Summer Meal Program

Public school students in Union County are being given options after being offered free breakfast and lunches through June.

 Tommy Mason

Parents can pick up free meals for students who are under the age of 18.

Public Schools are providing a summer feed program for students in Union County.

Parents can pick up the free meals for students under the age of 18.

Food will be available Monday through Friday.

Students can also receive weekend meals, which will be handed out on Friday.

Multiple locations will be providing food, including Morganfield Elementary, Sturgis Elementary, and Union County High School

There will also be free breakfast and lunch for students starting June 2 and continuing through June 30.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device