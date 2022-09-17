Union County Sheriff's Office investigating pursuit that left one person dead

The Union County Sheriff's office is investigating a fatal crash in Uniontown, KY, which occurred on September 16, at approximately 1:20 P.M.
At 1:10 P.M. Morganfield Police arrived on the scene at United Community Bank in Morganfield, to investigate a possible fraud attempt in the drive-through line, according to law enforcement.
While an officer was gathering information from the suspect/driver, they say the driver took off.
Morganfield officers say they started a pursuit, which continued into rural Union County.
Police say the suspect was driving so fast, that all they could do was try to keep the vehicle in sight.
The pursuit led officers north on KY 130, into Uniontown, Kentucky.
The suspect vehicle traveled too fast during a right hand turn, ran into a wall, and flipped over, according to law enforcement.
Witnesses pointed to the location of the vehicle to pursuing officers, police say.
Lifesaving techniques were attempted, but the driver died due to the significance of their injuries, according to police.
Personal checks, credit/debit cards, and other forms of currency belonging to different individuals were in the vehicle and surrounding area, law enforcement says.
Illegal drugs and paraphernalia were also discovered in the vehicle.
The Union County Sheriff's Office say there is an investigation into the crash and law enforcement is also conducting a death investigation.
The Morganfield Police Department is investigating the fraud to rule out second parties and identify any potential victims, law enforcement says.
The driver was identified as 38-year-old Stephanie L. Roberts of Plantation, Florida.