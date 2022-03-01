 Skip to main content
Union County To Move Licensing Service In Late March

  • Updated
  • 0
One Dead in Union County ATV Accident

A local Kentucky county will join other Kentucky counties in switching up who performs licensing.

Governor Any Beshear has announced six counties joining the transition of Driver Licensing from county Circuit Court Clerks to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Offices in late March.

Union County is one of the six counties that will cease operations on issuing licenses by the end of business on Friday, March 25.  Residents will have to go to one of the regional centers starting on Monday, March 28th.

"It's a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky, " Governor Beshear said.

"We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal.  After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at a new regional offices whose only business is licensing."

Calloway, Clark, Marshall, Mercer, and Oldham Counties join Union on the switch in late March.

