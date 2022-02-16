Union County Woman Arrested, Accused of Pepper Spraying Officers at Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Federal officials say a woman from Union County, Kentucky, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The FBI Louisville Field Office said Wednesday that 42-year-old Shelly Stallings of Morganfield had been arrested in connection to the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A news release from the Department of Justice says Stallings is being charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other offenses.
She's accused of using pepper spray on a line of police officers who were attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
The justice department says Stallings was arrested in Owensboro, and that she'll make her first court appearance today.
Stallings is among several other people with Tri-State ties who have now been charged in connection to the riot, including Lori and Thomas Vinson, who are also from Union County.
In the 13 months since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took place, the justice department says more than 750 people in nearly all 50 states have been arrested.
#BREAKING: SHELLY STALLINGS of Morganfield, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/6tOkePn2tk pic.twitter.com/8bQqzRjOVX— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) February 16, 2022