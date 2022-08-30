United Neighborhoods of Evansville to host a candidate forum in September

With several local political races coming up this November, a community organization is working to inform voters of their choices.
United Neighborhoods of Evansville (UNOE) is hosting a candidate forum for several contested local races.
The forum will be held Thursday, September 22 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm in the C.K. Newsome Center's Rec Room.
Organizers say each candidate will be given 2 minutes to speak.
Following each speech, audience members get a chance to ask questions and listen to the replies.
Here are the contested race candidates who have been invited:
Vanderburgh County Council Seat 1
Vanderburgh County Assessor
Vanderburgh County Auditor
German Township Trustee
Vanderburgh County Sheriff
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor
Indiana State Houses
U.S. Congressional Offices