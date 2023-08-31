United Way of Henderson County unveils a new location & campaign

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) —The United Way of Henderson County was thrilled to announce their new location with a Ribbon Cutting and open house today with help from the Chamber of Commerce.
The mission of United Way has always been about making a lasting impact on communities, and this new location is a testament to that commitment.
44News spoke with United Way of Henderson County Executive Director, Melissa Clements, on what the new building means, “We have for many years been in other buildings kind of stowed away. It’s been hard to find us, and United Way needs to be out there in the forefront. We want to bring awareness and understanding to what we’re doing here in Henderson County.”
The Ribbon Cutting and Open House provided an opportunity for community members, local businesses, volunteers, and supporters to come together and witness the peak of hard work, dedication, and growth that United Way of Henderson County has had over the years.
There were also insights from United Way leadership and collaborative partners about their vision for the future and the impact of their work.
44News spoke with United Way of Henderson County Community Impact Manager, Kelsi Dunham, on their plans moving forward, “We are going to use this to really emphasize our mission, really look at the impact that our organizations are making in the community. And see how much of a difference we can meet in partnership with all these organizations that do such incredible things. All the work places that support our campaign, and really let this location be kind of the symbol of all the things to come.”
Over the last 5 years, United Way of Henderson County has invested in local organizations promoting sustainable impact with over $2,000,000.
Their new location on Second Street symbolizes their continued commitment to invest, connect, and empower Henderson County through their programs in health, education, financial stability, and workforce development.
This marked the official opening of their new location and launch of their 2023 LIVE UNITED. LIVE LOCAL Campaign.