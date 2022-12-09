United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces latest Pathway Grant recipients

The United Way of Southwestern Indiana has announced an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs aimed at improving school engagement for local children and youth, according to a press release.
The funds will be aimed at prioritizing services for low-income students. This is the first time the Thriving Next Gen Pathway grant has been awarded since UWSWI shifted its focus to address the root causes of poverty.
They say goal of the grants is to equip children and youth with the skills needed to thrive academically and emotionally.
After a rigorous evaluation process, the EVSC Foundation, the YWCA, and Youth First were chosen as the recipients of the funds, which UWSWI notes have shown a proven track record of strengthening student engagement, thereby improving academic outcomes.
The EVSC foundation was awarded $211,876 to pilot an International Newcomer's Academy, which will provided a dedicated staff to support English as a second language (ESL) students and their families.
The YWCA was awarded $156,000 to expand its girls' "Live Y'ers" program to serve low income boys throughout the area as well. The program will focus on mentoring and afterschool programs to encourage academic excellence and social/emotional skill building.
Additionally, Youth First was awarded $99,290 to add social work staff to two Warrick County middle schools. Officials say this will help to close a service gap between elementary and high school students and increase the odds of academic and personal success.