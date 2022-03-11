University of Evansville Athletic Director Stepping Down

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.0
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Snowfall expected to increase through the Friday evening rush
hour...

A band of light to moderate snowfall is expected to develop
across the southeast Missouri Delta region, including the Missouri
Bootheel during the late afternoon hours and quickly spread
northeast across extreme southern Illinois, west Kentucky and into
parts of southwest Indiana.

Some of the precipitation may begin as a mix of rain or sleet
along the leading edge, before changing all to snow.

Within an hour after the snowfall begins, expect the snow to
accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as bridges and
overpasses. Some untreated secondary roads may also see a coating
of snow. With temperatures expected to dip at or below freezing by
6 pm, road surfaces may become slick with the snow.

Snowfall rates of one quarter to one half inch of snow may occur
over a one to two hour period during the peak of the snowfall. One
to two inches of snow is not out of the question before the snow
finally ends.

Visibility in the snow will likely range between one and three
miles for travelers during the rush hour. In heavier bands of
snow, visibility may drop below one mile in a short period of
time. If you must travel, please use extreme caution.

The time period for greatest concern for travelers will be between
5 pm and 8 pm this evening. After that time, snowfall should begin
to diminish from northwest to southeast across the area.

Be watchful for wet surfaces overnight, as roads may remain slick
with below freezing temperatures across the area.

Temperatures will continue to drop through the night with lows in
the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except locally two to four inches in the Pennyrile
region of western Kentucky, from Central City to Hopkinsville
and Cadiz.

* WHERE...This advisory is generally along and southeast of a
line from New Madrid Missouri, to Paducah Kentucky, to
Evansville Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions
tonight and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Visibilities may drop significantly to one half mile due to the
snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for high snowfall rates up
to one half inch per hour will be through 1 AM Saturday morning.
With cooling ground and road surfaces, slippery conditions will
develop through the night. Wind chills will fall into the single
digits above zero by morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

University of Evansville Athletic Director Stepping Down

  • Updated
  • 0
UE Women's Basketball Fleshes out 2021-22 Schedule

The University of Evansville announced Friday that Athletic Director Mark Spencer is stepping down "to pursue other opportunities". A national search will commence immediately.

The announcement comes on the heels of the men's basketball team's fourth straight losing season. The program has experienced a severe slide since shocking top ranked Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Head coach Walter McCarty, who was Spencer's hire, was accused of sexually assaulting a former student trainer early in his second season with the Aces. After a month-long investigation, the school fired McCarty.

Under Spencer's leadership, the school did experience improvements to several athletic facilities including the refurbishment of Meeks Family Fieldhouse and German American Back Field at Braun Stadium.

"I am very proud of what I was able to accomplish during my tenure at the University of Evansville," Spencer said in a statement. "The commitment, dedication and collaboration of the entire athletic department led to incredible growth and numerous memorable accomplishments during my tenure. With that said, it is time for a new voice to lead UE Athletics, and time for a new opportunity for my family and me. I look forward to being a fan and supporting Purple Aces Athletics as they are poised for great success."

Spencer was hired as the university's athletic director in September of 2014, coming to Evansville after serving as Senior Associate Athletic Director at Oregon State.

Recommended for you