University of Evansville holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Lincoln Commons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new student housing apartment complex, Lincoln Commons.
According to a news release, the four-story building will be located on campus at the corner of Weinbach and Lincoln Avenue and will house 123 upperclassman students.
Officials say all four levels will include a total of 55 units with a mix of one, two, and four-bedroom options. Each apartment will include a full kitchen with appliances, washer and dryer, full size beds, couches, chairs, and desks.
"Today marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and development of the University of Evansville. With its prime location at the corner of Weinbach Avenue and Lincoln Avenue, we are excited that Lincoln Commons will offer a modern and comfortable home for over 100 upperclassman students," said University President, Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.
Demolition of the site originally began in November 2022, and foundation work started in March. The project is expected to be finished by August 2024.