University of Evansville hosts events in honor of MLK

The University of Evansville celebrated the legacy and life of the remarkable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with multiple events that took place on campus.
Events such as a faith based service, a march, and a rally that signifies a day on, not off.
We spoke with attendees on what Martin Luther King Jr Day means to them. “For us to all come to the table together, that nobody is right, whether it’s people on the left or on the right. We have to come together and we need to come together for the betterment of the people,” says Lana Burton.
Dr. King was a courageous leader who gave his life in the civil rights movement, who showed honesty and integrity with his non-violent protests.
MLK was A driven force behind events such as the Montgomery bus boycott and the 1963 March on Washington. This helped bring landmark legislation of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of 1964.
It is so important that we keep putting forth effort in the legacy that he left us to uphold.
To quote Dr. King, “The time is always right.. to do what is right.”