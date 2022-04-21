University of Evansville names new athletics director

The University of Evansville has named its new Director of Athletics.
On Thursday, University of Evansville President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz announced the hiring of Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried as the new Director of Athletics.
Dr. Siegfried joins UE from California State University Bakersfield, where he served as the Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs since August of 2015.
In his role at CSUB, Siegfried has successfully led an athletic program that is comprised of 16 varsity sports programs with over 300 student-athletes and 90 employees. One of the highlights of his tenure at CSUB was when he succeeded in securing an invitation for CSUB to join the Big West Conference.
After the University's former Director of Athletics Mark Spencer stepped down in March, the University began a national search with the help of search firm TurnkeyZRG.
“I have been delighted with our partnership with Turnkey. They listened to our campus community and especially our student athletes, attracting a world class pool of candidates,” said Pietruszkiewicz. “We hired a leader with a proven track record of success for our athletic department, our University, and our community. We said we would hire the right person for UE — and we did.”
“It is an honor to join the University of Evansville, the athletic department, and the Evansville community. This is a special place with a great deal of potential,” Siegfried said. “I would like to thank President Pietruszkiewicz for presenting me with this opportunity. My appreciation also goes out to the advisory committee and TurnkeyZRG.”
Siegfried will officially be introduced to the community on Thursday at a 2:00 p.m. during a press conference inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.
You can read more about Sigfried's qualifications and history on UE's website at evansville.edu.