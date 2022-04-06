University of Evansville Presents Outstanding Educator Awards to Four in Vanderburgh County

On Wednesday, the University of Evansville presented four education officials in Vanderburgh County with Outstanding Educator awards.
The four recipients of the Outstanding Educator awards were:
- Outstanding Elementary Teacher of the Year:
- Kenneth "Kennan" Barnett, sixth grade teacher at Vogel Elementary
- Outstanding Middle School Teacher of the Year:
- Lori Kassel-Reed, special education teacher for grades 6-8 at Washington Middle School
- Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year:
- Brian Bobbitt, Master Teacher for Project Lead the Way at North High School
- Outstanding Building Principal of the Year:
- Aaron Huff, Principal of Bosse High School
The Outstanding Educator Awards aim to recognize teachers and principals in grades K-12 with at least three years of experience.
UE says that each educator received a surprise announcement within their school as part of the University's 31st annual presentation of awards.
To hear more about each recipient of the awards, you can view the full news release by clicking here.