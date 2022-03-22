 Skip to main content
University of Evansville Receives $1 Million From Lilly Endowment For Youth Programs

University of Evansville UE

Lilly Endowment Inc. made a grant through the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus to the University of Evansville to support the establishment of camps and afterschool programs.

The $1 million endowment will go towards programs helping students between the ages of 5 to 18 years old.

Programs affected include:

- Springboard:  A non-profit organization that prepares and empowers high school students of color and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds for life beyond grade 12.

- Wesley Shepherd Music:  Week-long summer camp hosted by UE Music Conservatory for students in grades 6-12

- STEM Camp:  Camp designed to help increase youth interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

- UE Dance Company:  A five-day summer camp for students to learn a new dance and prepare for a showcase at the end of the week.

- UE Explorers:  Afterschool program that debuts this fall, where middle school students in the exploration of a new academic area.

"At UE, we know that education transforms lives and communities," said UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.

"Our PathFinder initiative will help youth to envision a future for themselves that begins with a college education.  We are very grateful to Lilly Endowment for sharing this vision and always striving to support education for all."

