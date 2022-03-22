University of Evansville Receives $1 Million From Lilly Endowment For Youth Programs

Lilly Endowment Inc. made a grant through the Indiana Youth Programs on Campus to the University of Evansville to support the establishment of camps and afterschool programs.
The $1 million endowment will go towards programs helping students between the ages of 5 to 18 years old.
Programs affected include:
- Springboard: A non-profit organization that prepares and empowers high school students of color and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds for life beyond grade 12.
- Wesley Shepherd Music: Week-long summer camp hosted by UE Music Conservatory for students in grades 6-12
- STEM Camp: Camp designed to help increase youth interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
- UE Dance Company: A five-day summer camp for students to learn a new dance and prepare for a showcase at the end of the week.
- UE Explorers: Afterschool program that debuts this fall, where middle school students in the exploration of a new academic area.
"At UE, we know that education transforms lives and communities," said UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz.
"Our PathFinder initiative will help youth to envision a future for themselves that begins with a college education. We are very grateful to Lilly Endowment for sharing this vision and always striving to support education for all."