University of Evansville reminding students of on-campus food pantry

Aces Haven food pantry
El'Agance Shemwell

Officials at the University of Evansville are reminding students of their access to an on-campus food pantry. 

The Aces Haven food pantry was created by students, for students no matter the circumstance. Members of the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Club, and the Student Government Association maintain the pantry. 

"This pantry is for students but the community can definitely partner with us and helping raise donations or collecting donations for us and to just help our student body out it helps foster more of a partnership between us in the community," says Student Body President, Shane Ranschaert

Students looking to access the Aces Haven should enter the east door of Neu Chapel that faces Memorial Plaza and the Bower-Surheinrich Library. The pantry is in Room 100, with an Aces Haven sign on the door.

Aces Haven is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m.

