University of Evansville Removes COVID-19 Guidelines for 2022 Commencement Ceremony

The University of Evansville says it's relaxing COVID-19 guidelines for its 2022 Commencement Ceremony at the Ford Center.
According to UE, masks will not be required during this year's ceremony.
Additionally, there will be no social distancing requirements for graduate seating, and unlimited seating will be offered to guests, meaning tickets will no longer be required.
The University's 2022 Commencement Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.
Anyone who needs more information on the ceremony can visit evansville.edu/commencement.