University of Evanville's sister school in England reflects on Queen's passing

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the University of Evansville's sister school in England pauses to reflect on her majesty's historic reign.
"It's very somber here," said Dr. Holly Carter of Harlaxton College
News broke at around lunchtime at Harlaxton College that Queen Elizabeth had passed away at her summer home of Balmoral castle in the Scottish Highlands. Students and staff alike broke down into tears upon hearing the news.
"We were in the dining hall and we had the news playing on a big screen when it was announced that the Queen had passed away - it was a very very difficult moment," Dr. Carter recounted.
A group of students at the school is planning on making a trip to London on Friday, where they will pay their respects.
"This evening we will be making cards and letters to leave flowers at Buckingham Palace, and to leave notes from Harlaxton College and the University of Evansville to be there for the royal family," Dr. Carter said.
The Queen had been on the thrown since 1952 and was a beloved figure in the lives of everyone in the country. Now, they will try to adjust to not having her at the helm for the first time in 70 years.
"She just this presence in your life, everything from stamps to the money to the celebrations, and now she's gone," Dr. Carter explained.
The Queen had the second longest reign of any monarch in world history, second only to King Louis XVI of France.
As Britons everywhere cope with the loss of their long serving leader, the United Kingdom prepares for a future under the newly crowned King Charles.