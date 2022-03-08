University of Southern Indiana Removes Mask Requirement

The University of Southern Indiana says it's no longer requiring students and staff members to wear masks while on campus.
In a statement shared by the University online, USI said that it was removing its campus-wide mask requirement due to the downward trend of COVID-19 numbers both nationally, and locally.
While face coverings are no longer required at the University, USI says social distancing will still be maintained in classrooms, and that community COVID-19 levels will continue to be monitored.
The University's mask mandate had been in place since July 2021.
USI says that if needed, the mask rule could be reinstated.