 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Unpaid parking tickets can lead to expensive consequences

  • Updated
  • 0

We've all done it, parked our car in a timed parking spot hoping to make it back in time before getting a ticket. But not everyone is lucky enough to walk away ticket free, instead they're walking away with a fee.

"I like have to look and check my watch, you know like, have I been here too long." said Mukki Lazabari, and Evansville resident who frequently parks downtown. 

Unlike most big cities, the cost of a parking ticket in Evansville is $15 before the first 30 days. If the ticket is unpaid after 30 days, the cost bumps up to $25.

Although the cost is manageable for most, there's still some that choose not to pay, which can lead to consequences.

"If you have more than 3 unpaid past due parking tickets, if we see your vehicle then we'll put a warning on your vehicle stating that you have 10 days to pay the citations and if you don't then the next time we see your vehicle we'll put a boot on it," said Laura Windshore, the Evansville City Clerk.

If the ticket continues to go unpaid, the Evansville Park Department will revert to legal action.

"We'll send you a letter and let you know hey if you don't pay within so long you will have the court cost added so that's $163 dollars added. Then we'll notify you of that. You will go to court and then if you do not pay then a judgment will be added against you." said Windshore.

If you're wondering what would happen if you only had or 2 unpaid past due tickets, the cost will remain $25.

Although there's no set time system to pay in that situation, it's best to avoid finding out the consequence.

Downtown Evansville parking

Recommended for you