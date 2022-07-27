Unpaid parking tickets can lead to expensive consequences

We've all done it, parked our car in a timed parking spot hoping to make it back in time before getting a ticket. But not everyone is lucky enough to walk away ticket free, instead they're walking away with a fee.
"I like have to look and check my watch, you know like, have I been here too long." said Mukki Lazabari, and Evansville resident who frequently parks downtown.
Unlike most big cities, the cost of a parking ticket in Evansville is $15 before the first 30 days. If the ticket is unpaid after 30 days, the cost bumps up to $25.
Although the cost is manageable for most, there's still some that choose not to pay, which can lead to consequences.
"If you have more than 3 unpaid past due parking tickets, if we see your vehicle then we'll put a warning on your vehicle stating that you have 10 days to pay the citations and if you don't then the next time we see your vehicle we'll put a boot on it," said Laura Windshore, the Evansville City Clerk.
If the ticket continues to go unpaid, the Evansville Park Department will revert to legal action.
"We'll send you a letter and let you know hey if you don't pay within so long you will have the court cost added so that's $163 dollars added. Then we'll notify you of that. You will go to court and then if you do not pay then a judgment will be added against you." said Windshore.
If you're wondering what would happen if you only had or 2 unpaid past due tickets, the cost will remain $25.
Although there's no set time system to pay in that situation, it's best to avoid finding out the consequence.