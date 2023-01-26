Unveiling Evansville’s first Permanent Supportive Housing Home for homeless, foster care, and at-risk youth

It’s a new home, a fresh start, and the first of its kind for at-risk youth here in Evansville.
The ‘IATT House’ plans to open its door in 2023.
The project has been in the making for years and it's finally coming to life.
It’s Evansville’s first Permanent Supportive Housing home for homeless, foster care, and at-risk youth and young adults.
“Last year, the Indiana Youth Institute reported that there were 4,125 18 to 24-year-olds who were living in abject poverty here in Vanderburgh County,” Jessica Angelique tells 44News. “Of that, 1,922 are reported as being homeless. That’s huge.”
Angelique is the Founder and Executive Director of Foster Care in the U.S..
“It was very, very badly needed. It was needed when I transitioned myself out of foster care and into homelessness when I was 16 with a baby. So that really spurred this on. The dream to have housing and to be able to provide for others what I did not have for myself,” Angelique says.
The house will hold 7 young adults, male and female, ages 18-24.
With the community’s help, the organization hopes to open more houses in the future.
Organizers say they couldn’t have done it without the help of the community and other organizations.
Now, with a few finishing touches left, they’re accepting donations to help keep the house up and running.
If you’d like to donate, a link can be found at fostercareintheus.org.