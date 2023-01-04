Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station

The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station.
Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.
If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be required to show a City of Henderson Utility Bill and county residents will be required to show a Henderson County water bill.
Reports say there will be a $5 charge for those who visit the facility with an un-tarped or unstrapped load.
We're told this is to help reduce the amount of litter along both Wolf Hills Road and on Highway 41 and the Southbound bridge.
For more information, residents can call (270)-854-2064.