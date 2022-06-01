Upcoming inspections on Owensboro's Blue Bridge expected to cause delays for drivers

Kentucky transportation officials are warning drivers in Owensboro of some upcoming traffic delays on the Glover Cary Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says a contractor will begin an inspection of the bridge on Monday, June 6.
KYTC says the inspection is part of the Statewide Ohio River Fracture Critical Bridge Inspection contract, and will be addressed over two weeks.
- Week 1: June 6 - 10 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
- Week 2: June 13 - 17 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Inspectors will also be climbing the truss spans as part of the inspection and may require rolling road blocks to drop off/pick up climbers outside of the scheduled 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. window.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.