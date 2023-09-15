 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Evansville police say 3-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville police say a 3-year-old child was reported missing Friday and within 30 minutes of a social media post from police about his disappearance, the toddler was found.

The Evansville Police Department shared a picture of the missing child on its social media accounts Friday around 4:40 pm. 

The child was reported to be found safe in an update to that post at 5:00 pm

According to the previous post from the department, the child was last seen around 2:15 pm Friday on the 700 block of Jackson Avenue.

Police did not provide an update regarding where he was. 

