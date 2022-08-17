Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later

It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others.
Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock.
The investigation is still on-going and Division Chief Mike Larson of the Evansville Fire Department understands everyone is searching for answers, but a lot has yet to be determined.
"Still no timeline cause again we don't know what we don't know," said Larson.
Jessica Teague, one of the victims, was laid to rest Wednesday. The other victims, her neighbors Martina Hite and Charles Hite, were laid to rest on Tuesday.