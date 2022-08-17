 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update on Weinbach Avenue explosion one week later

  • Updated
  • 0
Fences and police tape block off the remains of homes on North Weinbach Avenue destroyed in the Aug. 10 explosion

Fences and police tape block off the remains of homes on North Weinbach Avenue destroyed in the Aug. 10 explosion

It's been one week since an explosion rocked an Evansville neighborhood, destroying 11 homes and damaging a dozen others. 

Wednesday marked the first full day that Weinbach Avenue was fully open since the explosion. The area where the explosion took place is now blocked off and has security around the clock. 

The investigation is still on-going and Division Chief Mike Larson of the Evansville Fire Department understands everyone is searching for answers, but a lot has yet to be determined.

"Still no timeline cause again we don't know what we don't know," said Larson. 

Jessica Teague, one of the victims, was laid to rest Wednesday. The other victims, her neighbors Martina Hite and Charles Hite, were laid to rest on Tuesday. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you