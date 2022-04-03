Update; Two Felons Taken Into Custody In Newburgh Were Wanted for Kidnapping, Auto Theft

The two felons who were taken into custody Saturday night in Newburgh were wanted for kidnapping, robbery and auto theft charges in Kentucky, according to Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder.
The WCSO along with the U.S. Marshal's Service captured 26-year-old Mason Sproat and 25-year-old Lucas Lively near Mables and Fall Creek Drive on April 2nd.
Wilder says they had gotten a tip earlier in the morning the criminals were staying at a house in that area.
Deputies set up a perimeter and were able to take one of the men into custody before 8 p.m. They had to use gas to force the other wanted criminal out of the home after 9 p.m.
Both Sproat and Lively are being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.