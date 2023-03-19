Uptick in gas prices causing concern

A bump up in gas prices has some concerned that the trend might continue. Remembering 2022’s ballooning gas prices keeps many Americans on the edge of their seat any time another price increase occurs.
With every rise in gas prices comes sacrifices for many. A local gas station owner has seen it happen first-hand. Ishav Dawadi, owner of EZ Mini Mart in Evansville, told 44News ”some of our customers have to sell their car, because they can’t afford gas.”
In the aftermath of last year’s gas prices rising to over $5.00/gallon, many have been unable to recover, and every cent matters now when they go to the pump. Since the ten cent per gallon jump at the beginning of March, prices have stabilized at a national average of $3.45/gallon.
”When it goes crazy, you can not afford everything at the same time," Dawadi said. "People have to save some for other stuff if you have to buy groceries. The minimum wage and everything is the same; nothing has changed.
According to AAA's March 19 figures, Indiana sits just above the national average at $3.50/gallon, Kentucky well below at $3.17/gallon, and Illinois well above at $3.64/gallon. Prices will likely go down in the coming weeks as the price per barrel of oil recently hit its lowest price in nearly two years.
While prices have risen in the short-term, the larger trend has been more promising with gas on average being almost 90 cents per gallon cheaper than in March 2022.