Urgent need for volunteers to advocate for Kentucky long-term care residents

A new shortage is plaguing Kentucky and it's impacting some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable.
Thousands of nursing homes throughout the state depend on volunteers to be a voice for their residents, but the Kentucky Long-term Care Ombudsman program has seen numbers decline since the pandemic.
This has led to a desperate need for more people, especially in Western Kentucky.
"Anything that is an issue for them, we try to help them advocate, and to solve that and to resolve any issues that they may be having," said Heather Mullican, ombudsman for the Green River Area Development District.
Mullican said the state is looking to increase the number of volunteers in each district program by at least 5%.
"I could definitely use more ombudsmen and volunteers," she said.
The need is shocking in the GRADD region.
There are 26 nursing homes, family care homes and personal care homes in the seven county area, but currently only three volunteers in the program, so Mullican said while the magic number would be five new advocates, even one would make a difference.
"We ask at least a couple of hours per month," she said. "If somebody could go in weekly, that would be wonderful."
All incoming volunteers must be certified, so the state launched a new 36-hour online training program to better the process with classes planned for June and July.
The new curriculum will involve classroom training, independent study and work in the field to fully prepare new ombudsmen.
GRADD will offer classroom training via Zoom to qualifying volunteers across the state.
Recent studies suggest volunteers over the age of 55 found significant decreases in levels of depression, functional limitations, and feelings of isolation through volunteering.
The three current certified GRADD volunteers are all over the age of 50, however Mullican said anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply.
So, if you're looking for a way to give back to the community and those who helped shape it, perhaps being a long-term care ombudsman is the role for you.
"I'd say the biggest benefit is the relationships you build. These residents who have had so many different life experiences, so much knowledge," Mullican said. "So many of them are just so excited to have someone to share that information with."
For more information about the Kentucky State Long-Term Care Ombudsman program or to find out how to become a certified volunteer ombudsman, visit ombuddy.org or contact Mullican at (270) 926-4433 or heathermullican@gradd.com.