Urgent need for volunteers to advocate for Kentucky long-term care residents

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH                WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MOUNT CARMEL,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Warrick County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Gibson County in southwestern Indiana...
Northern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Northeastern Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Southeastern Pike County in southwestern Indiana...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1009 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Fort Branch to near Owensville to near
Cynthiana, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Lynnville and Folsomville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 18 and 28.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 12 and 54.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of
a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern
Indiana.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Urgent need for volunteers to advocate for Kentucky long-term care residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Urgent need for volunteers to advocate for long-term care residents

A new shortage is plaguing Kentucky and it's impacting some of the Commonwealth's most vulnerable.

Thousands of nursing homes throughout the state depend on volunteers to be a voice for their residents, but the Kentucky Long-term Care Ombudsman program has seen numbers decline since the pandemic.

This has led to a desperate need for more people, especially in Western Kentucky.

"Anything that is an issue for them, we try to help them advocate, and to solve that and to resolve any issues that they may be having," said Heather Mullican, ombudsman for the Green River Area Development District.

Mullican said the state is looking to increase the number of volunteers in each district program by at least 5%.

"I could definitely use more ombudsmen and volunteers," she said.

The need is shocking in the GRADD region.

There are 26 nursing homes, family care homes and personal care homes in the seven county area, but currently only three volunteers in the program, so Mullican said while the magic number would be five new advocates, even one would make a difference.

"We ask at least a couple of hours per month," she said. "If somebody could go in weekly, that would be wonderful."

All incoming volunteers must be certified, so the state launched a new 36-hour online training program to better the process with classes planned for June and July.

The new curriculum will involve classroom training, independent study and work in the field to fully prepare new ombudsmen.

GRADD will offer classroom training via Zoom to qualifying volunteers across the state.

Recent studies suggest volunteers over the age of 55 found significant decreases in levels of depression, functional limitations, and feelings of isolation through volunteering.

The three current certified GRADD volunteers are all over the age of 50, however Mullican said anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply.

So, if you're looking for a way to give back to the community and those who helped shape it, perhaps being a long-term care ombudsman is the role for you.

"I'd say the biggest benefit is the relationships you build. These residents who have had so many different life experiences, so much knowledge," Mullican said. "So many of them are just so excited to have someone to share that information with."

For more information about the Kentucky State Long-Term Care Ombudsman program or to find out how to become a certified volunteer ombudsman, visit ombuddy.org or contact Mullican at (270) 926-4433 or heathermullican@gradd.com.

