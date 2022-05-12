US drug overdose deaths hit highest level on record in 2021, CDC data shows

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski, Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&