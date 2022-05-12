US drug overdose deaths hit highest level on record in 2021, CDC data shows

In 2021 drug overdose deaths topped 107,622 in just that year alone, reaching an all time high.
In 2020, the CDC estimated 91,799 Americans died due to drug overdose, almost 16,000 less than 2021.
"This is just a pandemic as COVID was but they're not really doing anything to help," said Jean Carter.
Carter lost her grandson in July 2021 after he overdosed on Fentanyl. Carter, along with other moms in Warrick County that have gone through a similar experience losing a loved one, now advocate. They are using their voices to warn people about drugs and the dangers of them.
"That gives me more drive to get the word out and to educate the public about how dangerous it is to take anything from anybody," said Carter. "If you don't see it coming out of a prescription bottle and even that isn't a full tale tale sign of whether it's real or not."
Since the start of the pandemic drug overdose deaths increased 31 percent. The time spent inside isolated took a toll on many.
According to the CDC, synthetic opioids like fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine were to blame for most of the deaths that occurred in 2021.
Hard drugs the Evansville Recovery Alliance educate people on and provide resources for.
"We distribute naloxone in the community as well as other harm reduction resources," said Karen Warpenburg. "We also maintain 5 of the lockboxes in the areas which are 24 hour access points for people to get Narcan."
Knowing that 107,622 lives were lost in just one year alone can be tough to grasp. So people in the community are striving to do something about it and they're starting by educating.
"You have to educate them to be careful with what their doing and think about it," said Carter. "Get the word out about what they need to look for."
"It's scary for our community and we do need to up our game," said Warpenburg. "We're seeking out more and more volunteer help and with those numbers increasing, we're hoping it can help us get to more people."
Five months into 2022, they are hoping this trend of deaths will reverse.