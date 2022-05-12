US drug overdose deaths hit highest level on record in 2021, CDC data shows

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor
flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and
Shawneetown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor
flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The
river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US drug overdose deaths hit highest level on record in 2021, CDC data shows

  • Updated
  • 0
CDC Overdose Deaths
Sidney Spencer

In 2021 drug overdose deaths topped 107,622 in just that year alone, reaching an all time high.

In 2020, the CDC estimated 91,799 Americans died due to drug overdose, almost 16,000 less than 2021.

"This is just a pandemic as COVID was but they're not really doing anything to help," said Jean Carter.

Carter lost her grandson in July 2021 after he overdosed on Fentanyl. Carter, along with other moms in Warrick County that have gone through a similar experience losing a loved one, now advocate. They are using their voices to warn people about drugs and the dangers of them.

"That gives me more drive to get the word out and to educate the public about how dangerous it is to take anything from anybody," said Carter. "If you don't see it coming out of a prescription bottle and even that isn't a full tale tale sign of whether it's real or not."

Since the start of the pandemic drug overdose deaths increased 31 percent. The time spent inside isolated took a toll on many.

According to the CDC, synthetic opioids like fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine were to blame for most of the deaths that occurred in 2021.

Hard drugs the Evansville Recovery Alliance educate people on and provide resources for.

"We distribute naloxone in the community as well as other harm reduction resources," said Karen Warpenburg. "We also maintain 5 of the lockboxes in the areas which are 24 hour access points for people to get Narcan."

Knowing that 107,622 lives were lost in just one year alone can be tough to grasp. So people in the community are striving to do something about it and they're starting by educating.

"You have to educate them to be careful with what their doing and think about it," said Carter. "Get the word out about what they need to look for."

"It's scary for our community and we do need to up our game," said Warpenburg. "We're seeking out more and more volunteer help and with those numbers increasing, we're hoping it can help us get to more people."

Five months into 2022, they are hoping this trend of deaths will reverse.

