USI and Albion Fellows Bacon Center host annual flowers on the lake ceremony

Kimberly young is a domestic violence survivor. Tuesday evening she attended Albion Fellows Bacon Center and USI's Flowers on the Lake ceremony to show support and use her voice to speak out against violence and abuse.
"It's like a release, said Young. "I know I'm not alone.
Although she knows it isn't easy, Young is encouraging victims to get out while they can.
"I've been there myself and when I was there I was scared to leave. I knew for a fact I felt like I was alone but I wasn't. All I had to was actually reach out to get help," said Young.
"I know there's a lot of people who lost their life I have family that lost their life for stuff like this and I'm here to support."
Sharing her testimony to anyone willing to listen.
"I thank God everyday I'm here." said Young.
The ceremony began with a poem and a moment of silence for victims.
"One out of every 4 women and one out of every 7 men experience domestic or dating violence because of that everybody knows someone who's been a victim or a survivor." said Gina Gist, the Executive Director at Albion Fellows Bacon Center.
Each flower petal placed in the lake represented a victim, survivor or someone currently in the midst of an abusive situation.
"It could be your neighbor, your sister, or someone in your class," said Gist. "so it's so important to show that we believe victims."
Every petal released signified something special for each person in attendance.
Many walked away feeling the communities support all while remembering those who lost their lives at the hands of abuse.
"We're there for them and there's help out there if somebody is experiencing this situation." said Gist.