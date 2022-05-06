USI and UE hosting commencement ceremonies Saturday

Two big Tri-State universities are set to host their commencement ceremonies on Saturday.
The University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana will both be holding commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7.
UE's ceremony will be held inside the Ford Center starting at 1:30 p.m. Approximately 540 degrees will be conferred across three colleges. For those unable to attend in-person, the ceremony will be live streamed at evansville.edu/live.
USI's commencement ceremonies will be held in the Screaming Eagles Arena, with multiple ceremonies taking place throughout the day Saturday. One ceremony already took place Friday.
To see a full schedule of USI's commencement ceremonies, just click here. For UE's commencement ceremony information, click here.