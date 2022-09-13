USI Baseball to hold CureFA exhibition game

Tickets for the West Side Nut Club Cure F-A exhibition game are officially on sale.
F-A or Friedreich's Ataxia is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. Head coach Tracy Archuleta began this fundraiser to honor his son Sam, who suffers from the disorder.
The last two games have raised over 86-thousand dollars and the team hopes to break the 100-thousand dollar threshold this year.
The game will take place on October 22nd at Bosse Field at 2 p.m. with University of Southern Indiana hosting Kent State.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. You can purchase tickets at USI Athletics and all Banterra Bank locations in Evansville and Newburgh. Fans can also purchase tickets at curefa.org/USIBaseball.