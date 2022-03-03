USI Board of Trustees Approves New Degree Program and Three New Certificates

During its regular meeting on Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana (USI) Board of Trustees approved a new degree program and three new certificates.
According to USI, the new degree program approved by the Board of Trustees was a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) housed in the College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The certificates that were approved were two new undergraduate certificates - Supply Chain Management and Activity Professional certificates - and a new post-baccalaureate certificate in Health Informatics.
The DMS program is currently housed within the Radiologic and Imagining Science (RIS) major. After being approved during Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting, USI says the DMS program will next be reviewed by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, and once approved, will begin being offered in Fall 2023.
You can find all the information on the new degree program and the new certificates on usi.edu.