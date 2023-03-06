USI breaks ground on mountain bike trails

Trelcru Inc. partnered with the University of Southern Indiana to break ground on first ever mountain bike trails on campus.
After officials from USI and Trelcru Inc. broke ground they announced fundraising efforts for their second phase of bike trails to go on the campus.
Trelcru Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on developing quality trails and support programs throughout southwest indiana, including after-school group rides, bike maintenance, and trail work.
Today, these trails and parks are possible due to CenterPoint Energy funding a $25,000 grant.
They plan to build and refurbish one acre of mountain trails approved for the USI campus, as well as many other projects in the community. The acre will include 3 mountain bike trails each 400 feet each.
We spoke with Principal of Trelcru Inc., Brad Scales, on the importance of adding these bike paths to the college campus, “We believe it’s going to be very attractive for students who are looking to enroll at the university or looking at options. These trails are going to be very unique to the Midwest, and we believe they will be very attractive. It’s going to provide an opportunity for students to get outside more and be more active, and it’s proven to improve individuals' health and well-being.”
They announced fundraising for phase two of bike trails to be built on the USI campus. It will help fund the construction as well as kiosks and trail signage. They have currently secured $15,000 already in fundraising.
We spoke with Vice President of finance and administration at USI, Steve Bridges, on the student interest in the bike paths, “We’ve had a lot of inquiries, and I think the student interest will peak once they get a chance to see the actual trails themselves. And I think that’s going to be a real difference maker for us and we love to be distinctive.”
When they meet their 50,000 goal by March 24, it will be matched by the state. For the USI project, it’s all about how much the local community steps up to support it, as Their campaign kicked off today.
If you would like to donate to the cause, you can visit their page.