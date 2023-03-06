USI breaks ground on mountain bike trails

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

USI breaks ground on mountain bike trails

Officials from USI and Trelcru broke ground right here after announcing fundraising efforts for their second phase of bike trails to go on the campus.

Trelcru Inc. partnered with the University of Southern Indiana to break ground on first ever mountain bike trails on campus.

After officials from USI and Trelcru Inc. broke ground they announced fundraising efforts for their second phase of bike trails to go on the campus. 

 Trelcru Inc. is a non-profit that focuses on developing quality trails and support programs throughout southwest indiana, including after-school group rides, bike maintenance, and trail work.

Today, these trails and parks are possible due to CenterPoint Energy funding a $25,000 grant.

They plan to build and refurbish one acre of mountain trails approved for the USI campus, as well as many other projects in the community. The acre will include 3 mountain bike trails each 400 feet each.

We spoke with Principal of Trelcru Inc., Brad Scales, on the importance of adding these bike paths to the college campus, “We believe it’s going to be very attractive for students who are looking to enroll at the university or looking at options. These trails are going to be very unique to the Midwest, and we believe they will be very attractive. It’s going to provide an opportunity for students to get outside more and be more active, and it’s proven to improve individuals' health and well-being.”

They announced fundraising for phase two of bike trails to be built on the USI campus. It will help fund the construction as well as kiosks and trail signage. They have currently secured $15,000 already in fundraising.

 We spoke with Vice President of finance and administration at USI, Steve Bridges, on the student interest in the bike paths, “We’ve had a lot of inquiries, and I think the student interest will peak once they get a chance to see the actual trails themselves. And I think that’s going to be a real difference maker for us and we love to be distinctive.”

When they meet their 50,000 goal by March 24, it will be matched by the state. For the USI project, it’s all about how much the local community steps up to support it, as Their campaign kicked off today. 

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can visit their page.

