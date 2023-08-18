 Skip to main content
USI delivery robots to take over delivery service on campus

Delivery robots on USI campus

The Kiwibot will deliver food to students on campus.

 Brian Miller

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The future of food delivery has made its way to the campus of the University of Southern Indiana.

USI is unveiling 15 Kiwibots next week. A Kiwibot is a robot that delivers food.

The Kiwibot robots use artificial intelligence to navigate campus sidewalks without human intervention. They will deliver a range of food items from campus dining locations to all areas of campus accessible by sidewalk, including housing.

Operating hours will align with campus dining hours.

All Kiwibot orders will be placed in the Grubhub app with a $3 delivery fee.

USI's 15 robots will launch on Monday, coinciding with the first day of the fall semester.

