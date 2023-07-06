USI Health Profession Center receives $18.5 Million for renovations

The University of Southern Indiana announced that their Health Professions Center will be receiving over 18 million dollars in state funding for renovations.
USI’s Health Professions Center, houses the University's College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The renovations began in early May, promising not only a fresh look for the interior of the 29-year-old building, but state-of-the-art laboratory equipment.
44News spoke with Dean of the Nursing and Health Professions College, Dr. Julie McCullough, on the reasoning for the renovations, “I think the variety of different types of spaces to practice in are important. We have, for example, the emergency room area in the space. We have the virtual reality pieces in this space, that are areas we didn’t have before.”
The renovations will provide many programs for future growth and allow them to continue to meet the healthcare needs of the community.
Some of the renovations added in the Health Professions Center are: a Clinical Simulation Center, a remodeled Dental Clinic, and a Radiologic and Imaging Sciences suite.
44News spoke with student, Mikaylah Boulds, on what the new space means, “It’s a great opportunity for our program. I know that we’re the first class to get these portables so it’s really an amazing experience. We see this in clinical settings now so it’s just great practice for the future and for our clinicals moving forward.”
This upgrade will be used to enhance student learning and highlight the latest in healthcare technology.
All renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.