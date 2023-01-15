USI honors veterans with their annual "Hoops for Troops" game

The University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams hit the court on Saturday night at Screaming Eagles Arena for their annual military appreciation game.
The Student Veterans Association of USI opened up "Hoops for Troops" at 5pm with the women’s team taking on UT Martin, followed by the men at 7:30pm. Just before tip-off, veterans of all ages took to the court to join in holding a court-sized American flag.
At the game, Toby Hunsinger, a disabled veteran who served in the military for 14 years, told 44News ”freedom is not free. Freedom comes with a cost, and I’m a prime example of that."
Joel Matherly, the Assistant Director of USI's Veteran, Military, and Family Resource Center, said ”the community and the university recognizes their sacrifices. [Veterans] appreciate the fact that we have our court-sized flag out here, and we’re giving them a game where the whole game, the whole tone, is set to honor their military service and their sacrifices.”
Veterans were given free admission for themselves as well as four other guests.