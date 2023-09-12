USI partners with New Harmony for educational experience

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Southern Indiana took their freshmen students to New Harmony for a day filled with fun activities and hands-on learning.
Historic New Harmony has been USI’s “living laboratory” since 1985, and today students are still advancing in science, history, and social innovation.
The visit allowed them the opportunity to experience how the historic community can fit into students’ academic career, showcasing the resources available to them and how they can integrate those resources into their USI experience.
44News spoke with Director of Community Engagement and Historic New Harmony, Leslie Townsend, on the benefits of experiential learning through historical field trips.
“The classroom is so important, but to get some real world experience working with different organizations, and working with people in the community. That's so important. It gives them opportunities to apply that when they go out into the job market,” explains Townsend.
They visited numerous historical landmarks, including the stunning Roofless Church, the working and educational utopian communities, and the scenic Wabash River.
Students learned about the town's founding in the early 19th century as a utopian experiment and its role in shaping American history.
Their legacy aims to engage with both the past and the present as students seek to expand their knowledge.