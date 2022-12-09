USI Public Safety officials honored by Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department

Officials with the University of Southern Indiana say they pride themselves on how involved the University's personnel is in the local community.
Two of USI's public safety officers were recently honored for their service with the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Officer Rick Wolf and SSGT. Nathan Devillez have both been protecting the community with the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department for more than two decades.
Officer Wolf received recognition for 25 years of service, while SSGT. Devillez was recognized for 20 years of service.
USI thanks the pair for their honorable service, and says the skills and experiences of these officers help to keep the campus safe.