USI receiving $1 million from the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Foundation

The University of Southern Indiana Foundation has received a $1 million gift from the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Foundation.

The school says the money will expand programs of excellence in dementia care and advance care planning education.

Officials with the school say $750,000 will establish an endowment, and the rest will provide immediate funding for several initiatives.

USI says the new funding will support five key initiatives:

  • Conduct evidence-based training and certifications for dementia care and advance care planning education for University of Southern Indiana students and faculty, regional healthcare professionals and community members 

  • Develop and/or enhance artificial intelligence and/or smart home technology to support people living with dementia 

  • Launch the annual Bronstein Faculty Research and/or Innovation Award to support excellence in dementia care and/or advance care planning 

  • Launch the Bronstein Affiliate Visiting faculty position in the University of Southern Indiana Bronstein Center for healthy Aging and Wellness with a focus on dementia and/or advance care planning 

  • Host international/national speakers as the Bronstein Keynote speaker at the Mid-America Institute on Aging and Wellness annual conference

The University will also be changing the name of its Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness within the College of Nursing and Health Professions to the Bronstein Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness in recognition of their contributions.

Officials with USI say Sol and Arlene Bronstein were engaged Evansville business leaders who used their resources to enhance education and nurture the arts in the Evansville community and beyond.

