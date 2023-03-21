 Skip to main content
USI set to host Health Professions Day

  • Updated
The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a one-day 'Health Professions Day' coming up Saturday March 25, 2023. 

It is a full day of activities and sessions designed to help those who are looking to find a career in the healthcare field.

The Health Professions Day is open to current college students and current high school juniors and seniors. It's happening at the Health Professions Center at USI. 

Organizers say it will include hands-on activities, free lunch, campus tours and more.

The schedule is as follows: 

8:00 a.m. Check-in

8:45 a.m. Welcome

9 – 11:15 a.m. Healthcare Professions Sessions

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch

12:05 – 2:15 p.m. Healthcare Professions Sessions

2:20 - 3 p.m. The Class Experience

3:00 p.m. Closing Remarks

3:15 p.m. Optional Campus Tour

