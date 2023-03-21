USI set to host Health Professions Day

The University of Southern Indiana is hosting a one-day 'Health Professions Day' coming up Saturday March 25, 2023.
It is a full day of activities and sessions designed to help those who are looking to find a career in the healthcare field.
The Health Professions Day is open to current college students and current high school juniors and seniors. It's happening at the Health Professions Center at USI.
Organizers say it will include hands-on activities, free lunch, campus tours and more.
The schedule is as follows:
8:00 a.m. Check-in
8:45 a.m. Welcome
9 – 11:15 a.m. Healthcare Professions Sessions
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Lunch
12:05 – 2:15 p.m. Healthcare Professions Sessions
2:20 - 3 p.m. The Class Experience
3:00 p.m. Closing Remarks
3:15 p.m. Optional Campus Tour