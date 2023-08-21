USI Students head back to campus for first day of classes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — USI classes are back in session. Students were ready for a day filled with new classes, friends, and exciting adventures.
The first day back often sets the tone for the semester, creating an environment where curiosity thrives.
44News spoke with Assistant Director of Student Activities and Traditions, Allison Weihe, on the different events and activities for the year, “70 plus events, that’s all throughout the year, that are fun and free for students. We’ve got about 2 or 3 events happening each week.”
Freshmen are navigating their way through the maze of buildings, while returning students reunite with friends and professors.
There are also lots of possibilities on campus, like joining a new club or sports team, making new connections, and we can’t forget focusing on your studies.
44News spoke with Student Government Association President, Adrianna Garcia, on how student government has impacted campus life, “All the women’s restrooms on campus have feminine hygiene products for free. Students actually don’t have to pay for that anymore, so that’s one of the cool things we’ve done. We’ve actually also changed the parking situation a bit. Students used to not be able to park on campus if they lived in the apartments, but now they can park on the main campus.”
Here at USI, with the support of educators and peers, the college experience promises to be a transformative one for each and every student.
44News spoke with Dean of Students, Dr. Laurie Berry, on thoughts and feelings for the first day, “It is a start of a new adventure for a lot of our students, as well as continuing that adventure for where they’re gonna go. It’s an exciting time to be a student, discover things, and learn more about yourself.”