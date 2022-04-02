 Skip to main content
USI Students Host Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention

Marisa Patwa
Marisa Patwa

The University of Southern Indiana hosted the Darkness Walk for Suicide Prevention Saturday morning.

The walk took place on the USI Burdette Trail and was put on by members of the university's Active Mind Club.

The organization is dedicated to helping shine light on mental health services for students.

Sally Yurchiak, a volunteer with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, has been working with the organization since Dec. 2014.

That is also when she lost her husband Paul to suicide.

"The one thing that I'll say is that you are not alone," she said. "You are not alone in this. This is the takeaway. You are definitely not alone."


 
 
 

