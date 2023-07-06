USI students return from trip to NASA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Students from the University of Southern Indiana are back from an out of world trip to California.
Six students got the opportunity to partner with NASA to build a light amplifier.
They say the light amplifier could help within the study of Astronomy.
The trip was a valuable learning experience for the students.
They got to work with some of the top engineers in the world, as well as tour the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
We are told the project could be used on future space missions conducted by NASA.