...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

USI Students shine light on sexual assault awareness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. 

Wednesday evening, students at The University of Southern Indiana (USI),  community speakers and leaders with Albion Fellows Bacon Center came together for the 2nd annual 'Take Back the Night' event to shed light on the victims of sexual assault and bring awareness to the issue.

"Sexual assault is a really difficult topic to talk about however I feel thats why we have to talk about it and we have to talk about it in every chance that we get in every space because chances are theres a survivor in that space." said Katie Vinci, the President of Students for Gender Violence Awareness Organization. 

Vinci, a survivor herself, is reiterating the importance of giving a voice to victims who feel they have been silenced especially on college campuses.

"It's one of the most important issues that a University could bring awareness to since a lot of people they don't talk about." said Sabrina Dunning. 

According to rainn.org, every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and 1 in 4 students will experience sexual assault during their time on campus.

An alarming statistic pushing USI students to march around campus and bring awareness. 

USI Students raise awareness for sexual assault

