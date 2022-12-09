 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

USI to get miles and acres of biking and walking trails

  Updated
USI

Trail Heads Southwest Indiana is a volunteer based non-profit organization that develops infrastructure and support programs for bike and walking trails.

They provide clubs for kids to get active, and give back to their community to help maintain, and learn how to use the trails properly by practicing proper bike safety.

Their mission is to develop quality trails and supporting programs throughout southwest Indiana. 

Executive Director, Brad Scales, spoke on how the organization impacts the community, “When we get projects approved, where we’re going to be able to go into a community and have a great positive impact and build something that people are going to enjoy and that’s going to leave a legacy.” 

During the pandemic the organization believed that trails saved the day as many people were using them in their times of confinement. They want to provide a space for students to go out and enjoy trails, and some connectivity for the greater community to enjoy the trail system as well.

Their plan for the USI campus is to build and refurbish 20 miles of trails and 22 acres of bike parks, as well as many other projects in the community. If their campaign goes well, they plan to have the construction done within 3-5 years.

Their campaign kicked off today courtesy of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. When they meet their 50,000 goal by February 7th, it will be matched by the state. 

To donate or check out their progress you can visit their site https://www.patronicity.com/usi

